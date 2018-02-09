Home / Sports News / College Football

Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen takes jab at Georgia Bulldogs

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 9, 2018 at 6:53 PM
Georgia captured the Southeastern Conference title in 2017, played in the College Football Playoff Championship Game and had the top-rated recruiting class on National Signing Day this week.

First-year head coach Dan Mullen of SEC rival Florida apparently isn't that impressed.

"Listen, winning one SEC Championship Game doesn't make you a dominant program, you know what I'm saying?" Mullen told Gator boosters on Signing Day, according to 247Sports.com.

"In two of the last three years, we've been to the SEC Championship Game. So even a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while."

Florida captured SEC East titles in 2015 and 2016 under former coach Jim McElwain.

Mullen came to Florida after nine seasons at Mississippi State, where he often took not-so-subtle shots at Ole Miss, calling his in-state rival, "The School Up North."

