Michigan Wolverines' Jim Harbaugh still taking team to France

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed this week that he still plans to take the team to France this year, multiple media outlets reported.

The Wolverines have a tentative April 14 date set for their spring game and plan to close the spring session with a team trip to Paris and Normandy.

Harbaugh said the trip will take place after final exams are completed.

The Michigan team went to Italy last April, and it had three practices in Rome.

Last year's trip, which was funded by donor money, cost $750,000 to $800,000, according to the Detroit Free Press.

That trip came after the NCAA ruled that schools could not use spring break dates for practice trips.

The rule was a response to Harbaugh taking the Michigan team to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for a week of spring practice in 2016.