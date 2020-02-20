Wendi McLendon-Covey will return for the Quibi revival of "Reno 911!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The cast of Reno 911! is reuniting for a revival series on the new streaming network Quibi. Quibi confirmed cast members Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yabrough, and Carlos Alazraqui will return.

Reno 911! ran for six seasons on Comedy Central between 2003 and 2009. It was a spoof of the documentary format of shows like Cops, following the incompetent Reno, Nev. police department. During the series, the cast made the film Reno 911! Miami in 2007.

Quibi has advertised shorter form series than the standard network hour or half-hour. Superbowl spots defined a Quibi as a short unit of time in which you can fit an episode of a show. The Comedy Central series was 30 minutes, or 22 after commercials.

Each Reno cast member went on to success after the series. Lennon and Garant are a writing duo who wrote the Night at the Museum films, Balls of Fury, Hell Baby and both continued to act. McLendon-Covey plays Beverly Goldberg on The Goldbergs.

Yabrough played the caretaker to a boy who couldn't speak (Micah Fowler) on Speechless. Nash is on TNT's Claws and the upcoming FX drama Mrs. America. Kenney-Silver has made her way around shows like Superstore, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Carol's Second Act and Big Little Lies. Alazraqui has been a prolific voice actor.

Quibi's Reno 911! also adds Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio and Mary Birdsong to the cast as new characters Sgt. Jack Declan, Deputy Frank Rizzo and Deputy Cherisha Kimball respectively.

Quibi launches April 6. Other Quibi series include Kiefer Sutherland in a remake of The Fugitive, a Kevin Hart/John Travolta comedy Die Hart, a Demi Lovato talk show and a Reese Witherspoon nature series. The premiere of Reno 911! is TBD.