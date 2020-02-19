Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Original Saved by the Bell star Lark Voorhies says she felt "slighted" after she was not invited to participate in the show's reboot.

The 45-year-old actress responded on Wednesday's episode of The Dr. Oz Show to being left out of the upcoming series, which will reunite Voorhies' former co-stars Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Voorhies played Lisa Marie Turtle on Saved by the Bell, which had a four-season run on NBC from 1989 to 1993. In a clip from the Dr. Oz Show released Tuesday, Voorhies read a journal entry expressing her feelings about the reboot.

"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members events," the actress said. "Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision."

"With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful," she added.

Voorhies has largely stayed out of the spotlight since Saved by the Bell. In July 2015, Voorhies denied she has bipolar disorder after her mother, Tricia Holloway, said the actress is "psychologically, mentally and emotionally fragile."

In addition, Voorhies denied in December 2015 that she has lupus.

Voorhies was not present at a Saved by the Bell reunion dinner with Lopez, Berkeley, Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen in April 2019.

The Saved by the Bell reboot will follow Lexi (Josie Totah), a cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High. Lopez, Berkeley and Gosselaar will reprise their characters, A.C. Slater, Jessie Spano and Zack Morris.