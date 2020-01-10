Mark-Paul Gosselaar will reprise his role as Zack Morris on the "Saved by the Bell" revival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Mark-Paul Gosselaar has signed on to return as Zack Morris in the Saved by the Bell revival series that will air on NBCUniversal's upcoming Peacock streaming service.

Gosselaar will appear in three episodes and also be credited as a producer, noted The Hollywood Reporter citing sources.

The actor, who is a series regular on Black-ish spinoff Mixed-ish, joins his former co-stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley who will be reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively. The trio appeared on the original Saved by the Bell which aired from 1989 to 1992.

The revival will act as a sequel to the original series and explore what happens when Gosselaar's Governor Zack Morris closes down a number of low-income high schools. The affected students are sent to higher performing schools such as Bayside High.

Josie Totah (Champions) will appear as series lead Lexi, a cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High. John Michael Higgins (Great News) will star as Bayside High's new principal.

Great News creator Tracy Wigfield is serving as showrunner, writer and executive producer on the revival.

Peacock is set to be released in April with 15,000 hours of content. A reboot of sci-fi series BattleStar Galactica and a Punky Brewster sequel series with original star Soleil Moon Frye are also in development.