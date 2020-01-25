Ashton Kutcher attends the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chance the Rapper is set to host the new version of "Punk'd." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) --

Chance the Rapper has signed on as host of the new edition of the celebrity practical-joke series, Punk'd.

The revival of the former MTV show will be available on Quibi's mobile-video platform, which launches April 6.

"Punk'd is one of MTV's most iconic franchises," Chance the Rapper said in a statement Friday. "I grew up watching this show and it's surreal to be in the driver's seat this time around on Quibi."

The original version of Punk'd was created by Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg.

Kutcher hosted the series 2003-07. It was briefly revived in 2012 and again in 2015, with rotating guest hosts.