Demi Lovato performs "Skyscraper" during the March for Our Lives rally in 2018 in Washington, D.C. File Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo

Demi Lovato arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Demi Lovato is getting her own talk show on Quibi. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Entertainer Demi Lovato has signed on to host a 10-episode talk show for Quibi, the mobile streaming service announced.

The news comes shortly after Lovato's stunning performances at the Super Bowl and Grammy Awards ceremony. She can also now be seen acting on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace.

In Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato, she will chat with experts and celebrities about activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness.

"I've always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation," Lovato said in a statement Thursday. "We're excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning."

Quibi will offer new shows with episodes that are less than 10 minutes each when it launches on April 6.