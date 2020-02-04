Kevin Hart participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in Los Angeles on December 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Travolta is to star in Quibi's action comedy, "Die Hart," with Kevin Hart. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Pulp Fiction icon John Travolta and Jumanji: The Next Level actor Kevin Hart have signed on to play the leads in Quibi's action comedy series, Die Hart.

Production for the show is to start Monday, with Funny or Die alum Eric Appel directing.

Stuber scribe Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad --creator of the John Wick film franchise -- wrote Die Hart for the mobile streaming service.

Hart is an executive producer on the project.

"Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who's tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream -- to be a leading man action star -- but there's a catch: Kevin must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (Travolta,)" a press release from Quibi said Tuesday. "Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student, Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime."

Travolta, 65, is also known for his performances in Saturday Night Fever, Grease, Get Shorty, Face/Off, Hairspray and Broken Arrow.

Hart, 40, is a stand-up comedian famous for his work in Grudge Match, Ride Along, Central Intelligence, The Secret Life of Pets and Night School.

He has been recovering from injuries he sustained in a car crash last fall.