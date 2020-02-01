Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Designated Survivor and 24 star Kiefer Sutherland can be seen as a cop tracking a suspect in the first trailer for Quibi's remake of the action-drama, The Fugitive, released Saturday.

"When a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he's riding on, blue-collar Mike Ferro [Boyd Holbrook] just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe. But the faulty evidence on the ground and 'tweet-now, confirm-later' journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act," a synopsis of the show said.

The cast also includes Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez and Keilani Arellanes.

The series is set to debut on the mobile-streaming service in April.

Holbrook is known for his work in the films Out of the Furnace, Milk, Run All Night and Gone Girl.

Tommy Lee Jones and Harrison Ford played dogged investigator and wrongly accused man respectively in the 1993 film, The Fugitive.