Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon will host an upcoming nature series for Quibi.

The 43-year-old actress and producer will present and narrate Fierce Queens, a BBC-produced docu-series about female animals.

Fierce Queens explores the world of "phenomenal female animals: the rebel matriarchs, powerful leaders and dangerous lovers of the natural world," according to an official synopsis. The show will put a spotlight on hyenas, fireflies, meerkats, humpback whales and other creatures.

Quibi said the series will bring audiences "the most dramatic natural history stories from a fresh female perspective."

Quibi is a new, short-form streaming service set to launch April 6. Other series in the works include a Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot, a Singled Out reboot featuring Keke Palmer and the animated series The Andy Cohen Diaries featuring Andy Cohen.

Witherspoon recently starred on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and the HBO series Big Little Lies. She will star in the new Netflix sci-fi film Pyros, based on the Thomas Pierce short story Tardy Man.