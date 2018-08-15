Actress Amanda Peet attends the 32nd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on February 25, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UP | License Photo

Diane Lane arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A new teaser for Aaron Eckhart's upcoming dramedy "The Romanoffs" is now online. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon's second teaser for its contemporary dramedy The Romanoffs shows numerous characters claiming to be descendants of Russia's murdered Czar Nicholas II and his wife Alexandra.

Appearing in Tuesday's 80-second preview are Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jack Huston, Kathryn Hahn, Noah Wyle, Paul Reiser and Andrew Rannells.

Amanda Peet's character, who is seen drinking beer and talking on the phone, gives a little insight into what will bring everyone together.

"You know that Romanoff book that our friend Daniel wrote? The one that Eric consulted on? We're making it into a miniseries?" she says.

The show was created by Mad Men mastermind Matthew Weiner.