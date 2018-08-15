Mark Hamill to star in Season 2 of 'Knightfall'

Actor Mark Hamill is joined by Harrison Ford (L) during an unveiling ceremony honoring Hamill with the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

From left, actors Julian Ovenden, Tom Cullen, Allen Leech, Kevin Doyle, and Jeremy Swift, winners of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award for "Downton Abbey," appear backstage during the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Mark Hamill has landed a role on the second season of History's "Knightfall." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has joined the cast of History channel's second season of the Knights Templar drama Knightfall.

"Thrilled to be a part of the epic adventure that is #Knightfall- I've never done anything quite like this & can't wait to join the amazing ensemble cast led by the excellent @tom_cullen! #AllTheGlamourOfThe14thCentury," Hamill tweeted Tuesday.

Hamill, 66, will play Talus, who is described in a news release as "a battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran of the Crusades, who survived captivity for 10 years in the Holy Land and is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order."

Aaron Helbing -- known for his work on The Flash and Spartacus: War of the Damned -- will serve as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2 of the medieval series, which stars Downton Abbey veterans Tom Cullen and Jim Carter.

"In the face of ever-increasing competition, we're proud of History's track record of producing signature drama series that are epic in scope with complex characters," Eli Lehrer, History's executive vice president of programming, said in a statement. "Whether it's the legendary Knights Templar, the extraordinary tale of medieval Norsemen, or the story of a formerly classified United States Air Force program investigating UFOs during the Cold War, these series reflect our commitment to bringing the defining, big canvas stories of history to life. We look forward to offering our viewers a grittier, darker Knightfall in Season 2 and welcoming Mark to the cast."