'Bridezillas' will be back with 10 new episodes in 2019

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The docu-series Bridezillas will return with a 10-episode, second season in 2019, WE tv announced Wednesday.

The show follows women who become excessively stressed and demanding as their weddings approach. It initially ran 2004-13 and was revived this year.

"After a successful reboot of this pop-culture phenomenon, we have found that being a bride, and more importantly a 'Bridezilla,' never goes out of style. We have been thrilled with the glowing reception from longtime fans as well as new fans of the show," Marc Juris, president of WE tv, said in a statement. "Bridezillas came roaring back with a whole new layer of drama thanks to the ubiquity of social media, making the show more relevant than ever, and we're excited to see what outrageousness unfolds during this upcoming season."