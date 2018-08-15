WWE 's The Miz (R) with his wife Maryse. USA Network has ordered 14 more episodes of their series "Miz & Mrs." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Miz & Mrs., USA Network's WWE reality series that follows squared-circle power couple The Miz and his wife Maryse, has been renewed for a second season.

USA Network has ordered 14 new, half-hour episodes that are set to air in 2019. The show's first six episodes are still currently airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET following WWE's Smackdown Live.

The series follows the daily lives of The Miz and Maryse as they become first-time parents and deal with their hectic WWE schedule.

Miz & Mrs. was USA Network's top unscripted launch in over seven years, averaging 1.7 million viewers throughout its first three episodes, Deadline reported.

"One word about the renewal: AWESOME!," The Miz said in a statement.

"Thanks to all of the WWE fans out there who wanted a window to our crazy lives," Maryse said. "Be careful what you wish for!"

The Miz is set to face off against his longtime nemesis Daniel Bryan on Sunday at WWE's latest pay-per-view event SummerSlam.