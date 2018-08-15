Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Hulu said it is working on more episodes of its horror drama Castle Rock, which is set in the Stephen King multiverse.

"Nothing stays dead in this town. #CastleRock will return for a Season 2," the streaming service tweeted Tuesday.

Starring Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Scott Glenn and Melanie Lynskey, the show debuted July 25. It is an original tale that takes place in King's fictional Maine town and makes references to people and events from many of King's stories and the film adaptations they inspired.

Manhattan collaborators Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason serve as writer-producers on the project.

The Hollywood Reporter said the premiere date for Season 2 and which cast members, if any, will be back for it, have not yet been determined.