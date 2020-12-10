Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Bridgerton, Chaos Walking, Good Morning, Midnight, Firefly Lane and other books are being adapted for film and television this winter.

New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in December, January and February.

Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based on books, plays and short stories. Here's a rundown:

'Tiny Pretty Things'

The 2016 novel by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton takes place in the competitive world of ballet. The story follows Gigi, Bette and June, three students at an exclusive and cutthroat Manhattan dance academy.

Netflix is adapting the book as a new series created by Michael MacLennan. The TV version is set in Chicago and is described as being Black Swan meets Pretty Little Liars.

Netflix released a trailer for the series in November that shows aspiring ballerina Neveah (Kylie Jefferson) arrive at the Archer School of Ballet following the death of a star pupil. Lauren Holly and Casimere Jollette co-star.

Tiny Pretty Things premieres Dec. 14 on Netflix.

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

The 1982 play by August Wilson is set in Chicago in the 1920s. The play centers on a fateful recording session for blues singer Ma Rainey and explores race, art, religion and the historic exploitation of Black music artists by White producers.

Netflix is adapting the play as a new film directed by George C. Wolfe. Viola Davis plays Rainey, known as the "Mother of the Blues, with late actor Chadwick Boseman as the ambitious trumpeter Levee.

Netflix shared a scene from Ma Rainey's Black Bottom this month that shows Levee (Boseman) boast about his talent and style to two other musicians. The movie marks Boseman's final film appearance.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom premieres Dec. 18 on Netflix.

'Good Morning, Midnight'

The 2016 book is writer Lily Brooks-Dalton's debut novel. The post-apocalyptic book centers on Augustine, a lonely scientist living in the Arctic, and Sullivan, an astronaut on a return flight from Jupiter.

Netflix is adapting the novel as the new film The Midnight Sky, starring George Clooney as Augustine and Felicity Jones as Sully. Clooney said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this month that the movie is about "regret" and "redemption."

Netflix released a trailer for the film in October that shows Augustine make a perilous journey to a communications antenna while accompanied by a young girl, Iris (Caoilinn Springall).

The Midnight Sky will premiere Dec. 23 on Netflix.

'Bridgerton'

The Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn consists of eight novels, beginning with the 2000 book The Duke and I. The historical romance series follows the titular Bridgertons, a family of eight siblings living in Regency London.

Netflix is adapting the series as a new show created by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. The series stars Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth), Luke Newton (Colin), Ruby Stokes (Francesca), Luke Thompson (Benedict), Will Tilston (Gregory) and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the show in November that introduces Lady Whistledown, the mysterious author of a gossip newsletter. Other characters are seen attending society balls and engaging in steamy hookups.

Bridgerton premieres Dec. 25 on Netflix.

'One Night in Miami'

The debut play by Kemp Powers was first performed in 2013. The play imagines a real-life gathering between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown in February 1964.

One Night in Miami is being adapted as a new film starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Ali, Aldis Hodge as Brown and Leslie Odom, Jr., as Cooke. Powers wrote the script for the movie, which will mark Regina King's feature film directorial debut.

One Night in Miami will be released in select theaters Dec. 25 and start streaming Jan. 15 on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon shared a trailer for the movie in November that shows Ali, Malcolm X, Cooke and Brown discuss civil rights and Black power.

'The White Tiger'

The 2008 novel is author Aravind Adiga's first book. The novel explores class struggles in India through the eyes of Balram Halwai, a low-born young man who becomes a successful entrepreneur.

Netflix is adapting the book as a new film directed by Ramin Bahrani and executive produced by Ava DuVernay. Adarsh Gourav plays Balram, with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao as Pinky Madam and Ashok, a wealthy couple who employ Balram as a driver.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the movie in October that shows Balram breaking free of his servitude. The film will premiere in select theaters this month and start streaming Jan. 22 on Netflix.

'Chaos Walking'

The Chaos Walking book series by Patrick Ness consists of three novels, beginning with the 2008 book The Knife of Never Letting Go. The sci-fi series is set in a dystopian world where men's thoughts can be heard through the Noise, a stream of images, words and sounds.

Lionsgate is adapting the series as a new movie written by Ness and Christopher Ford and directed by Doug Liman. The film stars Daisy Ridley as Viola, Tom Holland as Todd, Mads Mikkelsen as Davis Prentiss and Nick Jonas as Davy Prentiss, Jr.

Lionsgate shared a trailer for the movie in November that shows Viola (Ridley) crash land on Todd's (Holland) planet, where all other women have died. Todd is shocked to discover that Viola is silent and does not have the Noise.

Chaos Walking opens in theaters Jan. 22.

'The Dig'

The 2007 novel by John Preston reimagines the events of the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo. The story follows Basil Brown, an archaeologist, and Edith Pretty, a widowed landowner, who discover a 7th-century Anglo-Saxon ship burial on Pretty's property.

Netflix is adapting the book as a new film directed by Simon Stone. The movie stars Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes as Pretty and Brown, with Lily James and Johnny Flynn as archaeologists Peggy Preston and Stuart Piggott.

Netflix released a trailer for the film this month that shows Brown (Fiennes) and his team race to unearth the ship as World War II looms. The movie opens in theaters Jan. 15 and will be released Jan. 29 on Netflix.

'Firefly Lane'

The 2009 book by Kristin Hannah follows the friendship between two women, Kate Mularkey and Tully Hart, over the course of more than 30 years. The story begins in 1974, when Kate and Tully first meet in eighth grade.

Netflix is adapting the novel as a new series created by Maggie Friedman. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke play Tully and Kate, with Ben Lawson as Ryan, Beau Garrett as Cloud and Yael Yurman as Marah.

Netflix shared a poster and a teaser trailer for the show in December that revisits moments from Tully and Kate's long friendship. The series premieres Feb. 3 on Netflix.

'The Quiet Boy'

The short story by Nick Antosca was originally published in Guernica magazine in 2019. The supernatural horror story centers on a teacher in a small town, who discovers one of her students is harboring a dark secret.

Searchlight Pictures is adapting the short story as the new film Antlers. Antosca co-wrote the screenplay with C. Henry Chaisson and Scott Cooper, with Cooper as director and Guillermo del Toro as producer.

Searchlight Pictures released a trailer for the movie this month featuring Keri Russell as the teacher, Julia; Jesse Plemons as Paul, Julia's brother and the local sheriff; and Jeremy T. Thomas as Lucas, Julia's troubled student.

Antlers opens in theaters Feb. 19.