Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Firefly Lane.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the drama Wednesday featuring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey.

Firefly Lane is based on the Kristin Hannah novel of the same name, which follows the friendship between Tully and Kate over the course of more than 30 years.

In the preview, Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) reflect on their bond.

"That's the thing about best friends. Like sisters and mothers, they could piss you off and make you cry and break your heart, but in the end when the chips were down they were there making you laugh, even in your darkest hours," the pair say.

Netflix also released first look photos for the film.

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star in Firefly Lane, based on the bestselling novel - FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/h3VA9emhL8— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 14, 2020

Firefly Lane is created by Maggie Friedman and co-stars Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett and Yael Yurman. Ali Skovbye and Roan Curtis will play younger versions of Tully and Kate, respectively.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Firefly Lane, but said the series is "coming soon."

Heigl played Izzie Stephens on the ABC series Grey's Anatomy and has since starred on State of Affairs, Doubt and Suits. Chalke portrayed Elliot Reid on Scrubs and Stella Zinman on How I Met Your Mother.