Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Midnight Sky.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the sci-fi film Monday featuring George Clooney as Augustine Lofthouse, a lonely scientist in the Arctic.

Advertisement

The preview opens with Augustine (Clooney) attempting to reach someone via radio.

"Do you copy? Aether, come in. Come in, Aether. This is Barbeau Observatory. Are you receiving this?" he says. "Is anyone out there?"

Augustine is then shown alone while traversing the frozen landscape. Another, zoomed-out shot appears to show him walking with someone.

Netflix will release an official trailer for the movie Tuesday.

The Midnight Sky is based on the Lily Brooks-Dalton novel Good Morning, Midnight. The book follows Augustine as he attempts to stop a team of astronauts, including Sully (Felicity Jones), from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

In addition to starring, Clooney directed and executive produced the film. Mark L. Smith wrote the script.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clooney said The Midnight Sky is an "unfortunately timely film."

"I got the script way before the pandemic, but still there were all these other elements," the actor said. "There's the denying of climate change but also the idea of how hateful its become, how race and all these other things that are tinderboxes in our country really just require anybody to throw a match in it."

"That's why I was drawn to the story, because if you play that kind of hatred out over a 20-year period of time, it's not inconceivable that we destroy ourselves," he added.

The Midnight Sky will premiere on Netflix in December.