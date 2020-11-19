Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Daisy Ridley crash lands onto Tom Holland's planet in the first trailer for upcoming sci-fi thriller, Chaos Walking.

Ridley, in the trailer released on Thursday, finds herself in a mysterious land where all the other women have died.

Holland and the rest of the men on the planet are afflicted by the Noise, a force that displays what they are thinking.

Holland starts protecting Ridley as those in charge on the planet start to pursue her. The pair embark on a dangerous journey where they will discover the planet's dark secret.

Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Ichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Stutter and David Oyelowo also star.

Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) is directing based off a script by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford. The film is based on Ness' novel The Knife of Never Letting Go.

Chaos Walking is set for release on Jan. 22.