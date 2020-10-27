Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new movie The Midnight Sky.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi film Tuesday featuring George Clooney as Augustine Lofthouse, a lonely scientist in the Arctic.

In the preview, Augustine (Clooney) races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her team of astronauts in space from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Augustine makes a perilous journey to a communications antenna while accompanied by a young girl, Iris (Caoilinn Springall).

The Midnight Sky is based on the Lily Brooks-Dalton novel Good Morning, Midnight. Mark L. Smith adapted the book for the screen. Clooney directed and executive produced the film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clooney said the story was a balancing act.

"It's a trick, this one, because you have to first establish how alone he is," the actor said. "Then you have to make that loneliness become more and more dangerous along the way."

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the movie Monday.

The Midnight Sky co-stars Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone and Demián Bichir. The film premieres in select theaters and on Netflix Dec. 23.