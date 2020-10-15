Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Shonda Rhimes' new series Bridgerton.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the period drama Thursday featuring Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon, the Duke of Hastings.

The TV series is a reimagining of the Julia Quinn book series, which follows the lives of the titular Bridgertons, eight wealthy siblings living in Regency England. Season 1 is largely based on the first novel, The Duke and I, which centers on Daphne (Dynevor) and her fake courtship with Simon (Page).

The Netflix adaptation hails from Rhimes' Shondaland production company and is created by Chris Van Dusen. Rhimes serves as an executive producer.

The first look photos feature Daphne and her siblings, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Violet (Ruth Gemmell), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Ruby Stokes), Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Gregory (Will Tilston), and the Featherington sisters, Philippa (Harriet Cains), Prudence (Bessie Carter) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). Julie Andrews will voice Lady Whistledown.

Rhimes also shared photos from the new series.

"I've been a fan of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series since I can remember. The originality. The sexiness. The storytelling. Everything about it. I quickly knew that @shondaland had to turn them into a series," she tweeted Thursday.

Bridgerton is Rhimes' first series to emerge from her 2017 deal with Netflix. The series premieres Dec. 25.