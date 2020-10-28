Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The White Tiger.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao.

The White Tiger is based on the Aravind Adiga novel of the same name, which explores class struggles in India. The book follows Balram Halwai, a low-born young man who becomes a driver for the wealthy Ashok (Rao) and his American wife, Pinky (Chopra), in Delhi.

The preview opens with Balram (Gourav) reflecting on how "the desire to be a servant had been bred into" him. His perspective changes after Pinky (Chopra) questions what he truly wants in life.

The trailer's tone changes when Balram decides to break free from his servitude.

"There is only one way to break free, and that takes no normal human being. But the creature, it gets born only once every generation. The white tiger," he says.

The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani, who directed the films Plastic Bag and Chop Shop and HBO's adaptation of Fahrenheit 451. Ava DuVernay is an executive producer.

The film opens in select theaters in December before premiering on Netflix in January.