Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Dig.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Ralph Fiennes as archaeologist Basil Brown and Carey Mulligan as Edith Pretty, a landowner who hired Brown to excavate her property.

The Dig is based on the John Preston novel of the same name, which reimagines the events of the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo. Brown ended up finding a 7th-century Anglo-Saxon ship burial.

The preview shows Brown (Fiennes) and Pretty (Mulligan) celebrate the discovery as World War II looms. Lily James co-stars as Peggy Preston, an archaeologist who helps Brown.

Netflix previously shared first-look photos for the film.

The Dig is directed by Simon Stone and co-stars Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott and Monica Dolan. The movie opens in theaters Jan. 15 and will be released Jan. 29 on Netflix.

Fiennes will also star in the James Bond film No Time to Die, which has been postponed to April. Mulligan will next appear in the movie Promising Young Woman, set for release Dec. 25.