Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Daniel Craig supports the delayed release of his final James Bond film, No Time to Die.

The 52-year-old actor discussed the movie's postponed release during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

No Time to Die was scheduled to open in theaters Nov. 20 but was delayed to April 2, 2021, last week. Many movie theaters are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including hundreds of Regal and Cineworld cinemas.

"This thing is just bigger than all of us," Craig said on The Tonight Show. "We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way and the safe way."

"Cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment. We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world, and this isn't the right time," he added. "Fingers crossed, April second is going to be our date."

No Time to Die will mark Craig's fifth and final film as Bond.

"I've given it everything I can. I'm so glad that I came back and did this last one," the star said. "We had lots of loose threads that we hadn't tied up, and the story just didn't feel complete."

"We started a story in Casino Royale," he added, referencing his first, 2006 outing as Bond. "I feel like ... we very successfully kind of continued that story all the way through. This was the chance to round it off."

Craig shared a new clip from No Time to Die that shows Bond being attacked on a bridge.

Several other big budget films have delayed release dates due to the health crisis, including The Batman, Dune and The Matrix 4.