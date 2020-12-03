Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer Thursday for the show's fourth and final season.

The preview opens with Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) celebrating her birthday with her friends and family. The group later realizes Greendale has been invaded by the Eldritch Terrors.

Sabrina and her allies must take on the Eldritch Terrors, a group of evil ancient entities, and avoid the coming of The Void. In addition, Sabrina is seen getting close to her ex-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood).

"Sabrina Spellman, we're endgame," Nick says.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the Archie comic book series of the same name, a dark reimagining of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The show is created by Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and co-stars Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Mirando Otto, Chance Perdomo and Jaz Sinclair.

Netflix announced in July that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will end with Part 4.

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one," Aguirre-Sacasa said at the time. "I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show."

Part 4 premieres Dec. 31 on New Year's Eve.