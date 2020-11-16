Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Tiny Pretty Things.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Monday featuring Kylie Jefferson as Neveah, a dancer attending the Archer School of Ballet, a prestigious school in Chicago.

The preview shows Neveah (Jefferson) arrive at Archer following the death of Cassie Shore, a star pupil who fell to her death. Neveah begins to uncover dark secrets about the school and her classmates.

"When tragedy strikes at Chicago's most prestigious ballet school, where every dancer is both friend and foe who compete fiercely for coveted roles, it threatens to unravel close friendships and to expose a constellation of secrets that could bring down a world-renowned institution," an official synopsis reads.

Netflix described Tiny Pretty Things as being Black Swan meets Pretty Little Liars. The series is based on the Sona Charaiportra and Dhonielle Clayton novel of the same name.

Netflix ordered Tiny Pretty Things in August 2019. The series hails from writer Michael MacLennan and co-stars Lauren Holly, Casimere Jollette, Daniela Norman, Brennan Clost, Shaun Benson and Bayardo De Murguia.

Tiny Pretty Things premieres Dec. 14.