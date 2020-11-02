Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Shonda Rhimes' new series Bridgerton.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the period drama Monday featuring Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

The preview introduces Whistledown, the mysterious author of Lady Whistledown's Society Papers, a gossip newsletter. Other characters are seen attending balls and engaging in steamy hookups.

"The social season is upon us. We shall discover which young ladies might succeed at securing a match," Whistledown says. "Let it be known -- if there's a scandal, I shall uncover it and share every last detail."

Bridgerton is a reimagining of the Julia Quinn book series, which follows the lives of the titular Bridgertons, eight wealthy siblings living in Regency England. Season 1 is largely based on the first novel, The Duke and I, which centers on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her courtship with Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

The Netflix adaptation hails from Rhimes' Shondaland production company and is created by Chris Van Dusen. Rhimes serves as an executive producer.

Jonathan Bailey, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Stokes, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston co-star as the other Bridgerton siblings. Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter and Nicola Coughlan play the Featherington sisters.

Netflix shared first look photos for Bridgerton in October. The series premieres Dec. 25.