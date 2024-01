Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras (C) sustained a lower-body injury during a win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday in Nashville. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras sustained a lower-body injury during an awkward fall while playing against the Nashville Predators and will be "out for a while," coach Greg Cronin told reporters. Cronin made the comments after the Ducks beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Tuesday in Nashville. Zegras sustained the injury in the first period. Advertisement

The Ducks forward was attempting to gain control of a loose puck during the sequence. He chased Predators forward Juuso Parssinen toward the boards. Parssinen recovered the puck before Zegras slipped and fell on his back, slamming down on the ice. He was then helped to the locker room.

"He's not doing good," Cronin said. "He'll be out for a while."

Zegras goes down awkwardly and heads down the tunnel pic.twitter.com/wvjZdf4ltL— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 10, 2024

Zegras, 22, totaled four goals and three assists through 20 games this season. He totaled 23 goals and a career-high 42 assists in 81 games last season. The 2021-22 All-Rookie totaled 53 goals and 93 assists through his first 200 NHL appearances.

Forward Troy Terry logged a goal and an assist in the Ducks' win over the Predators. Alex Killorn totaled two assists. Fellow forwards Ryan Strome, Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano and defenseman Radko Gudas also scored for the Ducks.

The Ducks (14-25-1) will face the Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-5) at 7 p.m. EST Thursday in Raleigh, N.C.