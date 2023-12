1 of 5 | Coach Craig Berube led the St. Louis Blues to a 13-14-1 start to the 2023-24 season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Blues fired coach Craig Berube after starting their 2023-24 campaign with a 13-14-1 record, the NHL franchise announced. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong made the move after the Blues lost to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night in St. Louis. Advertisement

The Blues are on a four-game losing streak and sit in sixth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. They rank 24th in goals for and 23rd in goals against.

Berube, 57, posted a 206-132-44 record in six seasons with the Blues. They reached the playoffs four times over the last five seasons, including a Stanley Cup winning run in 2018-19.

Berube led the Philadelphia Flyers to a 75-58-28 record in two seasons as coach in 2013-14 and 2014-15. The Flyers fired Berube after the 2014-15 campaign.

The Blues said Drew Bannister will serve as interim coach. Bannister previously worked as coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Blues' American Hockey League affiliate.

The Blues will host the Ottawa Senators (11-12-0) at 8 p.m. EST Thursday in St. Louis.