Nov. 28, 2023 / 12:21 PM

Red Wings, ex-Blackhawks star Patrick Kane agree to 1-year deal

By Alex Butler
Longtime Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane is set to join the Detroit Red Wings. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Longtime Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane is set to join the Detroit Red Wings.

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The Detroit Red Wings agreed to sign veteran forward Patrick Kane to a one-year contract.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and TSN on Tuesday about the agreement with the decorated free agent.

Kane, who underwent hip surgery in June, spent his first 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks before he joined the New York Rangers in a February trade.

The nine-time All-Star, three-time Stanley Cup winner and winner of the 2012-13 Conn Smythe Trophy, 2015-16 Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Art Ross Trophy totaled 21 goals and 36 assists over 73 games last season between the Blackhawks and Rangers.

Kane, 35, logged 26 goals and tied his career high with 66 assists in 78 games in 2021-22 for the Blackhawks. He ranks No. 2 in Blackhawks history with 1,225 points for the franchise. He also ranks No. 2 in assists (779) and No. 3 in goals (446) and games played (1,161) for the Blackhawks.

Kane's 1,237 career points rank No. 42 in NHL history. He ranks No. 36 in assists (786) and No. 64 in goals (451).

The Red Wings (11-6-3) will face the Rangers (15-4-1) at 7:30 p.m. EST Wednesday in New York.

