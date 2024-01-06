Chicago Blackhawks put Connor Bedard on injured reserve with broken jaw

Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard was placed on injured reserve Saturday after a hard shoulder check fractured his jaw in a game against the New Jersey Devils. File photo by JennG/ Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Prized Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard was placed on injured reserve Saturday after a hard hit fractured his jaw. The Blackhawks announced the move after the first-overall draft pick fractured his jaw during Friday's game against the New Jersey Devils. Bedard took a hit from defenseman Brendan Smith and had to leave the game in the first period of a 4-2 loss. Advertisement

Bedard skated over the Devils' blue line during a Blackhawks power play and received a shoulder check from Smith, fracturing his jaw. He left the game as several of his teammates engaged in a brawl with Smith behind the Devils' net.

The injured player was evaluated by a Chicago specialist Saturday morning after the team returned home.

"It's horrible," Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato told NHL.com. "He's a kid that loves being around the rink, being around the game. Take that away from him, I'm sure is a big blow to him and to us.

"It's definitely hard to wrap our heads around. It's so fresh still for us to realize what's going on, but we hope the best for him and hopefully we can keep the guys positive," he said.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard has quickly risen to rookie stardom. He scored his first goal in his second NHL game on Oct. 11, one night after scoring his first NHL point.

At 18 years, 201 days, Bedard is the third-youngest player in Blackhawks history to score his first goal. Before his injury, he was set to possibly become the youngest player in the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3.

He also has won numerous awards, including Canadian Hockey League Top Prospect, Top Scorer and David Branch Player of the Year.

He led the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies in scoring with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games this season.

The Blackhawks also placed forward Nick Foligno on injured reserve due to a fractured finger. The team on Sunday faces off against the Calgary Flames.