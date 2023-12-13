Trending
Dec. 13, 2023

Jonas Brothers to perform at NHL Stadium Series pregame show

By Annie Martin
The Jonas Brothers will headline a pregame concert ahead of the NHL Stadium Series hockey game between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | The Jonas Brothers will headline a pregame concert ahead of the NHL Stadium Series hockey game between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers will take the stage at an NHL Stadium Series pregame show in February.

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced in a press release Wednesday that the Jonas Brothers will headline the pregame concert ahead of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series hockey game.

The match between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers will take place Feb. 17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Jonas Brothers, consisting of brothers and New Jersey natives Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, will perform a full set of their greatest hits, including songs from their latest album, The Album.

The pop-rock band will also perform during the second intermission of the Devils-Flyers game.

"What a dream to open for the Devils in our home state," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. "We're super excited to be at MetLife and open up the great NHL Stadium Series weekend in front of hometown friends, family and thousands of hockey fans."

The Flyers-Devils game will air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and ESPN+. The broadcast will feature the Jonas Brothers.

