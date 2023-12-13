1 of 3 | Tate McRae performed "Exes," a song from her album "Think Later," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Tate McRae took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer and dancer, 20, performed her song "Exes" during Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show. Advertisement

McRae sang and danced on stage while accompanied by backup dancers and a live band.

McRae filmed a playful video for fans while backstage at the The Tonight Show.

McRae released a single and music video for "Exes" in November.

The song appears on McRae's second studio album, Think Later. McRae released the album and visuals for the tracks last week.

Think Later also features the songs "Cut My Hair," "Greedy," "Run for the Hills," "Hurt My Feelings," "Stay Done," "Grave," "We're Not Alike," "Calgary," "Messier," "Guilty Conscience" and "Want That Too."

McRae will promote the album on the Think Later world tour, which kicks off in April.

McRae came to fame on the reality dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance. She released her debut album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, in May 2022.