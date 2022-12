Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) passed Gordie Howe for second on the all-time NHL goals scored list on Friday night. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals star and captain Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second all-time in the NHL with 802 goals after scoring twice on Friday night. Ovechkin scored from the right circle to tie "Mr. Hockey" for second place. He received a prolonged standing ovation from the Washington fans. Advertisement

"It's great to be in (Howe's) company," Ovechkin said during intermission. "And obviously it's pretty special."

Then he passed Howe in the third period with an empty-net goal. Ovechkin, 37, now trails only Wayne Gretzky for most goals all time. Gretzky finished with 894 goals.

"You never thought it was going to happen when you came to the league, that you were going to beat any Gordie Howe record or Wayne Gretzky record," Ovechkin said. "The whole situation happening right now, it's some miracle."

The entire Winnipeg team came over after the game to shake Ovechkin's hand after the game.

Ovechkin has scored at least 24 goals in every season of his NHL career and is one of three players ever to score 20 or more goals in at least 18 straight seasons.

Ovechkin signed a five-year, $47 million extension in July 2021 that will keep him in Washington through 2026.