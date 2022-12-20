Trending
World News
Dec. 20, 2022

Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim

By Darryl Coote
The grandfather of NHL defenseman Victor Mete was killed Sunday in a mass shooting at a condo tower near Toronto. Mete, a current defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs, is pictured here passing the puck as a member of the Montreal Canadiens during play on January 10, 2019. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/51fa28e4b5f225ce252b7fb8e3cae215/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The grandfather of a defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs was among the five people killed over the weekend in a mass shooting at a city of Vaughan condominium tower, the team confirmed Tuesday.

York Regional Police identified the victims in a statement Tuesday as Rita Camilleri, 57; Vittorio Panza, 79; Russell Manock, 75; Lorraine Manock, 71; and Naveed Dada, 59.

The team later confirmed that Panza was the grandfather to defenseman Victor Mete.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs are shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting that took place in Vaughan this past Sunday. Our hearts go out to Victor and his family, to all the families and friends of those affected and to the local community," the hockey club said in a statement.

The Leafs played the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto at the Scotia Bank Arena on Tuesday night, and before puck drop held a moment of silence for those killed in the Sunday night shooting.

Earlier Tuesday, York Regional Police chief Jim MacSween eulogized the five deceased during a press conference, which he said he wanted to use to "talk about who these people were and what they meant to their families."

"People are grieving," he said. "It's really important for not only us as an organization but for the community to wrap their arms around these families and help them through this difficult time."

The shooting occurred Sunday night at the condominium tower on Jane Street near Rutherford Road in the city of Vaughan, located just north of Toronto.

Police were called to the building at about 7:20 p.m. where officers discovered the victims in various condo units. The gunman, identified as Francesco Villi, a 73-year-old resident of building, was confronted by police and fatally shot.

A sixth victim identified by authorities as a 66-year-old woman remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

York Regional Police have called on members of the public who may have video footage of the shooting to contact the Special Investigations Unit, which has taken over the case.

"The investigation is active and ongoing," it said.

Mete, who was selected by the Montreal Canadiens 100th overall in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL entry draft, was signed by the Toronto Maples Leafs as a free agent during the off season.

