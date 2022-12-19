Advertisement
World News
Dec. 19, 2022 / 2:48 AM

5 killed, including gunman, in shooting near Toronto

By Darryl Coote

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Five people were killed, including the suspected gunman, following a shooting that erupted Sunday night at a condo tower in a city just north of Toronto, authorities said.

York Regional Police said in a statement that officers responded to a 7:20 p.m. call of an active shooting at a condo building located on Jane Street near Rutherford Road in the city of Vaughan.

Officers arrived to discover several victims and shot the male suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A sixth victim has been transported to a local hospital and was listed in serious condition.

Chief Jim MacSween of York Regional Police said late Sunday that there is no further threat to the community.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families," he said.

The cause of the shooting was under investigation while the identities of the victims and the shooter were being withheld from the public for the time being.

"On behalf of the City of Vaughan and Council, I offer my condolences to the families of the victims killed in the shootings that occurred in the area of Jane Street and Rutherford Road," Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca said in a statement. "I want to recognize the brave first responders who are working to safeguard the situation."

Residents of the condo building who were evacuated due to the shooting have been informed that they may return to their apartments.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding while we worked to ensure safety and preserve evidence," York Regional Police tweeted.

