Capitals' Alex Ovehckin joins Gretzky, Howe as third NHL player with 800 goals

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (pictured) needs just one goal to tie Gordie Howe for the second-most (801) in NHL history. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Star winger Alex Ovechkin netted a hat trick to lead the Washington Capitals past the Chicago Blackhawks and join Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe as the only players in NHL history to score 800 career goals. Ovechkin lit the lamp twice in the first period and again in the third period of the 7-3 triumph Tuesday the United Center in Chicago. Advertisement

The 18-year veteran also logged an assist.

"It's a huge jump and the best company you could imagine," Ovechkin told reporters. "Without my teammates, organization, fans and my family, I would never get this number."

Defenseman John Carlson and winger Conor Sheary assisted Ovechkin's first goal just 24 seconds into the game. The Capitals captain reached around two defenders and flicked a shot inside the near post to beat Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek for that score.

He found the net for a second time 8:14 into the period. Sheary and fellow winger Sonny Milano assisted that score, which came off a power play.

Ovechkin stood on the left post during that sequence. He then collected a pass from between the circles and tapped the puck past a group of defenders.

Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson lit the lamp with 60 seconds left in the frame. Defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk gave a two-goal lead back to the Capitals with another score 4:56 into the second. Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews scored on a power play less than seven minutes later.

Capitals center Nic Dowd scored the final goal of the period with 2:42 remaining.

Ovechkin the found the net for the 800th time of his career 6:34 into the third. Winger Anthony Mantha and center Evgeny Kuznetsov assisted that goal.

Mantha stole the puck behind the Blackhawks net to spark that goal. He then passed off to Kuznetsov, who couldn't find the net. Ovechkin then skated into the area and cleaned up a loose puck with a wrist shot past Mrazek.

Mantha found the net for a 6-2 Capitals lead about two minutes later. Center Max Domi answered with the Blackhawks' final goal with 1:09 remaining. Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored the final goal of the night with 36 seconds remaining.

Ovechkin, 37, scored a team-high 20 goals and registered 14 assists through 31 games this season. The 12-time All-Star and three-time MVP needs one score to tie Howe for the second-most in NHL history. Gretzky's 894 scores are the most in league history.

The Capitals (15-12-4) will host the first-place Dallas Stars (17-8-5) at 7 p.m. EST Thursday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.