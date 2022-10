1/5

Longtime NHL forward Phil Kessel scored his 400th goal in a win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday in San Jose, Calif. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, who last missed a game in 2009, broke the NHL's Ironman record with his 990th consecutive appearance in a win over the San Jose Sharks. Kessel's Golden Knights beat the Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The 17-year veteran tied former NHL defenseman Keith Yandle's mark of 989 consecutive games in a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maples Leafs on Monday in Las Vegas. Advertisement

Yandle set that mark in January and retired this off-season. He passed Doug Jarvis, who set the previous record of 965 consecutive appearances in 1987.

"It's a cool thing," Kessel told reporters Monday. "It means I've played a lot of games, right?"

Kessel also scored his 400th career goal in the first period of Tuesday's win. Defenseman Shea Theodore logged a goal and an assist. Center William Karlsson and right wing Mark Stone also scored for the Golden Knights.

Kessel, 35, started his career in 2006 with the Boston Bruins. He has logged 559 assists, in addition to his 400 goals, in 1,212 career appearances.

Advertisement A run that started all the way back on November 3rd, 2009... Phil Kessel's played 990 games in a row since. Truly deserving of a standing ovation. : @espn ➡️ https://t.co/0fabdNvPG5 pic.twitter.com/gwrqjrSKX5— NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2022

The Golden Knights (6-2-0) will host the Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1) at 6 p.m. EDT Friday in Las Vegas.