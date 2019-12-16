Blackhawks to reinstate assistant coach Marc Crawford after investigation into abuse

Former Dallas Stars head coach and current Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach Marc Crawford will resume his coaching duties with the club on Jan. 2. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that assistant coach Marc Crawford will resume his coaching duties on Jan. 2 after the team concluded its investigation into abuse allegations against him.

In Monday's statement, the Blackhawks said they believe Crawford has taken steps to deal with his past behavior. The team also said that there have been no reported incidents of abuse during Crawford's time with the club.

The Blackhawks organization began a "thorough review" of Crawford on Dec. 2 after multiple former players revealed specific examples of the coach's abusive conduct during previous coaching jobs. The team said it consulted with independent legal counsel and "engaged with many of Marc's former players, colleagues, and executive management" throughout its probe.

"We do not condone his previous behavior," the Blackhawks said in a statement Monday. "Through our review, we confirmed that Marc proactively sought professional counseling to work to improve and become a better communicator, person and coach. We learned that Marc began counseling in 2010 and he has continued therapy on a regular basis since.

"We believe that Marc has learned from his past actions and has committed to striving to reform himself and evolve personally and professionally over the last decade. We have experienced no incidents during Marc's coaching tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks."

Crawford also released a statement in which he acknowledged players who stepped forward with the abuse allegations and thanked the individuals for their courage. He offered an apology for his behavior and said he has worked hard over the past 10 years to improve himself.

"I got into coaching to help people, and to think that my actions in any way caused harm to even one player fills me with tremendous regret and disappointment in myself," Crawford said. "I used unacceptable language and conduct toward players in hopes of motivating them, and, sometimes went too far.

"As I deeply regret this behavior, I have worked hard over the last decade to improve both myself and my coaching style. I have made sincere efforts to address my inappropriate conduct with the individuals involved as well as the team at large. ... My hope, as a coach and a person, is to create environments of dignity and respect."

Crawford, 58, is in his first season with the Blackhawks. He previously guided the Colorado Avalanche to a Stanley Cup win in 1996 and also coached with the Vancouver Canucks, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators.