Arizona Coyotes acquire star winger Taylor Hall in trade with New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall was acquired by the Arizona Coyotes for a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick, a conditional third-round pick and three prospects. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The New Jersey Devils traded star left wing Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes, the teams announced Monday.

The Coyotes sent a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick, a conditional 2021 third-round choice, AHL forwards Nate Schnarr and Nick Merkley and junior defenseman Kevin Bahl to the Devils for Hall and AHL forward Blake Speers. New Jersey also will retain 50 percent of Hall's $6 million cap hit for Arizona to fit him in.

"Taylor Hall is one of the elite talents in the game today; a Hart Trophy winner, a high-end playmaker and one of the NHL's most talented forwards," Coyotes general manager John Chayka said in a statement Monday. "We are beyond thrilled to add Taylor to our team as we continue in our mission of bringing a Stanley Cup home to Arizona."

Hall, who is an unrestricted free agent next summer, has registered 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 30 games with the Devils this season. The 28-year-old forward won the Hart Trophy in 2018 after a remarkable run that saw him record 44 points in 22 games.

The Edmonton Oilers originally selected Hall with the first-overall pick in the 2010 draft. He had 132 goals and 196 assists in 381 games with the Oilers before being traded to the Devils in June 2016. He tallied 76 goals and 132 assists in 211 games in New Jersey.

"I'm joining a team with some young studs, a lot of really good defensemen, and obviously two goalies that have played amazing this year," Hall said in a statement Monday. "When you mention those things, those are what you really need in a contender, and that's what it looks like the Coyotes are."

The Coyotes sit atop the Pacific Division with a 19-12-4 record. Arizona will play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

