Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom, 23, diagnosed with rare bone cancer

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom is expected to miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, the team announced Friday.

Lindblom, 23, will undergo additional testing next week and then begin treatment immediately. Specialists at the University of Pennsylvania diagnosed the cancer.

"The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available," the team said in a statement. "Out of respect for Oskar and his family, the team will have no further comment at this time and asks that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health."

In 30 games this season, Lindblom has recorded 11 goals and seven assists. He is tied with Travis Konecny for the team lead in goals. Lindblom missed the Flyers' previous game with what the team labeled an upper-body injury.

Lindblom, a native of Sweden, tallied 17 goals and 16 assists last season, his first full campaign in the NHL. He has 30 goals and 27 assists in 134 career games since being selected by the Flyers in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.