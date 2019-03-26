Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele makes incredible stick save on sure goal

March 26 (UPI) -- Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele turned into a netminder and prevented a goal with a spectacular save against the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Stars forward Blake Comeau fired a shot at Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who deflected the puck away. Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen grabbed the rebound and threw a back-hand shot on net. Hellebuyck hadn't recovered from the original scoring chance, leaving the net wide open.

Scheifele came to the rescue and camped at the goal line, knocking Heiskanen's shot out of the air with his stick before the puck crossed the red line.

Despite Scheifele's dramatic save, the Stars defeated the Jets 5-2. Dallas forwards Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa each scored two goals in the victory.

Winnipegs' Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist. Patrik Laine ended his 12-game scoring drought with the Jets' second tally of the night.

Winnipeg is two points ahead of the Nashville Predators for third in the Western Conference. The Jets trail the second-seeded San Jose Sharks by one point for second.

The Jets play the New York Islanders on Thursday night.