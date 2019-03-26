March 26 (UPI) -- Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart threw the puck on net and came away with a surprising goal against the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

The Sabres and Devils battled for the puck at center ice, with Reinhart grabbing the loose puck. The Sabres forward flicked his stick and flipped the puck into the offensive zone.

Reinhart's pass turned into a goal after the puck bounced awkwardly off the ice two times before skipping past Devils goaltender Cory Schneider. It jumped over his left pad and under his glove, sliding into a gap to find the net.

The goal tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. Schneider's lone blunder provided the Sabres with its only goal of the game as New Jersey defeated the Sabres 3-1.

Schneider made 45 saves against Buffalo and had a .978 save percentage. He has a 6-12-3 record in 24 games (21 starts) this season. He has a 3.07 goals-against average and .904 save percentage with one shutout this year.

The score was Reinhart's 20th goal of the season. He has 61 points (20 goals, 41 assists) in 75 games played this season.

The Sabres take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. New Jersey plays the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.