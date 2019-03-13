Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin records 1,000th career point

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) returns to the bench after his assist earns him his 1,000th career point in the 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) passes the puck away from Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) during the second period of the Pens' 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal with Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) during the second period of the Pens' 5-3 win on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin recorded his 1,000th career NHL point against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Malkin reached the milestone with an assist on a power-play goal by forward Phil Kessel in the third period.

"It's 1,000 points. A crazy number," Malkin told the team's official website. "I played in a small city. I never believed that I would play in the NHL and score 1,000 points.

"It's an amazing night for me. One of the best nights of my life. It's a special day for my family, my friends. I played hockey all my life. It's amazing to be here and win against Washington. It's a special day."

Malkin started the scoring chance with a quick feed to defenseman Justin Schultz, who fired a shot at Capitals goalie Braden Holtby. The shot bounced off Holtby's pads and Kessel quickly scooped the puck into the net.

Malkin had two assists in the Penguins' 5-3 win over the Capitals. He has 391 goals and 609 assists in 848 career NHL games. The star forward became the 88th player in league history, and fifth Russia-born player, to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

"Like, finally. Last couple weeks I've been a little bit nervous," Malkin said. "It's like a little bit slow, but it's finally over, 1,000. I [can] breathe normally. Thanking my teammates. Special day for my family, my friends."

Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin recorded his 1,200th point in his team's loss. Jakub Vrana had two goals and Holtby made 25 saves.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby scored twice and Jared McCann added a goal.

Pittsburgh plays the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.