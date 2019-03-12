The National Hockey League and commissioner Gary Bettman (pictured) are looking into a possible homophobic slur used during the Toronto Maples Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning. The league has previously suspended and fined players for similar slurs. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The NHL is investigating an incident regarding a possible homophobic slur used during the Tampa Bay Lightning's win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The league also said it will have no further comment until the investigation is completed. Tampa Bay won the game 6-2 Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

A hot microphone picked up a player using the slur toward the end of the second period.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas released a statement, condemning homophobia.

"The issue of homophobia is one the Toronto Maple Leaf Hockey Club strongly condemns and takes very seriously," Dubas said. "We are in communication with the NHL and are cooperating fully with their office."

The NHL has precedent of suspending players for using slurs. The league suspended former Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw for a playoff game and gave him a $5,000 fine after he used a homophobic slur in the penalty box during the 2016 postseason.

The Lightning face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Detroit. The Maple Leafs host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Toronto.