Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green out for season with virus

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green (25) missed the first nine games of the year with the same illness that will end his season. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green will miss the remainder of the season because of a virus.

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill announced the news before the team's game against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

"The doctor has suggested several weeks of complete rest to deal with it, so he'll be out for the season," Blashill told reporters. "From what we understand, the complete rest should take care of it. This shouldn't be something that keeps coming back."

The 33-year-old veteran missed the first nine contests of the season due to the same illness.

Coach Blashill gives some injury updates prior to tonight's matchup with the Rangers. #NYRvsDET #RedWings pic.twitter.com/4TYSxpC4u3 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 7, 2019

Green has 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 43 games this season. He is second on the Red Wings with an average ice time of 21:41 per game.

The Washington Capitals selected Green with the 29th overall pick of the 2004 NHL Draft. He has 490 points (147 goals, 343 assists) in 830 career games across 14 seasons with the Red Wings and Capitals.

Detroit (23-33-10) is in 15th place in the Eastern Conference with 56 points. The Red Wings trailed the Rangers 1-0 after the first period Thursday.