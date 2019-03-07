March 7 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin created a scoring opportunity from his knees with a pinpoint pass to winger Tom Wilson on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ovechkin started the attack with a wrist shot that flew over the head of Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott. The puck slid around the boards to Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov, who threw a shot at the Flyers' netminder.

Elliott deflected the shot and Ovechkin grabbed the rebound near the crease. The Capitals star was tripped as he smoothly shifted the puck through two Flyers defenders.

Ovechkin appeared ready to fire a shot on goal from his knees, but found an open Wilson. He chipped the puck into the net for the game's opening score in the first period.

The Capitals picked up a 5-3 victory over the Flyers. On top of his assist, Ovechkin added a power-play goal in the second period. It was his 46th score of the season.

Ovechkin has 77 points (46 goals, 31 assists) in 66 games this season. Wilson has 34 points (19 goals, 15 assists) in 48 games this year.

The Capitals (39-21-7) are in first place in the Metropolitan Division, sitting at 85 points after the win. Washington is two points ahead of the New York Islanders.

Washington, riding a five-game winning streak, plays the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.