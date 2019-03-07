March 7 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins forward Marcus Johansson will miss at least one week with a lung contusion.

Johansson was injured after being hit by Carolina Hurricanes forward Micheal Ferland in the first period of the Bruins' 4-3 overtime win Tuesday night.

The team provided an update on Johansson's condition in a statement Wednesday:

"Marcus Johansson was brought to the Massachusetts General Hospital during the game against Carolina on March 5 for evaluation. Testing revealed a lung contusion. He was monitored overnight and was discharged [Wednesday] after further evaluation by specialists. He will be re-evaluated in approximately one week."

The Bruins acquired Johansson in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 25. He has one assist in four games with Boston. Before the trade, he had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 48 games with the Devils.

Johansson has 332 points (119 goals, 213 assists) in 582 career games with the Washington Capitals, Devils and Bruins.

Boston is riding a 17-game point streak as they enter a matchup against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. The Bruins are on a four-game winning streak.

Boston (40-17-9) leads the Toronto Maple Leafs by two points for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.