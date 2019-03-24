Boston Bruins star Zdeno Chara signs one-year extension

March 24 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins star defenseman Zdeno Chara signed a one-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

Chara's deal has a base salary of $2 million and includes an additional $1.75 million in incentives, according to the team. The 42-year-old defenseman, who originally signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Bruins last March, could have become an unrestricted free agent in July.

"I enjoy my role," Chara told reporters before the Bruins' game against the Florida Panthers. "I really take a lot of pride in being a captain and being one of those mentor guys that we try to help younger guys to lead them in the right direction and make sure they keep getting better and better.

"It's just like I said, a lot of fun to be part of. And I think that with the future, this team is in the right place so I for sure want to be part of it and still contribute with the experiences that I have now."

Zdeno Chara addresses the media in Sunrise to discuss his one-year contract extension:

The Bruins defeated the Panthers 7-3 on Saturday to clinch a playoff berth. Chara has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 56 games this season. He missed 16 contests this year with a tear in his left MCL.

Chara has spent 21 seasons in the NHL, including 13 with the Bruins. He has made the postseason in 10 of his 13 seasons with Boston. The defenseman helped guide the franchise to a Stanley Cup title in 2011.

Chara won the Norris Trophy in 2008-09 as the league's top defenseman. He ranks sixth in Bruins history in games played (949). He scored his 200th career NHL goal against the Panthers, becoming only the 22nd defenseman in league history to reach that mark.

The New York Islanders originally drafted Chara in the third round of the 1996 NHL Draft. He has 641 points (200 goals, 441 assists) in 1,479 career games with the Ottawa Senators, Islanders and Bruins.