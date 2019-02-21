Former Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings left wing Carl Hagelin (62) was traded to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals have traded for Los Angeles Kings forward Carl Hagelin.

Washington and Los Angeles announced the transaction on Thursday. The Capitals sent a third round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional sixth round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft to the Kings in the swap.

"We are pleased to welcome Carl to our organization," Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan said in a news release. "We felt this trade enables us to add depth up front and provides us with a veteran player with a tremendous amount of speed to help us on the penalty kill."

Hagelin, 30, is a two-time Stanley Cup winner. The Kings acquired the eight-year veteran in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in November. The Penguins received Tanner Pearson in that swap. Pittsburgh acquired Hagelin in 2016 via trade from the Anaheim Ducks.

He was also traded in 2015, joining the Ducks from the New York Rangers. Hagelin has 230 points, including 90 goals and 140 assists, in 526 career appearances in the NHL.

The Kings now have 10 picks in the 2019 draft.